"Day filled with love and friends and family"- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate 6th wedding anniversary 

India's star batter Virat Kohli and popular Indian actress Anushka Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday, December 11.

Kohli and Anushka celebrated their special day with their friends and family. A day after their wedding anniversary, both of them took to their official social media handles to post pictures of themselves.

Captioning the post, Anushka wrote:

"Day filled with love and friends and family ❤️ got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of ❤️ with my numero uno 🥰."

She also shared multiple Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of their celebrations. The ones present for the occasion include Anusha's brother Karnesh Sharma, stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, former fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram stories.

Virat also shared an adorable picture of the two, where Anushka can be seen hugging him from behind.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Italy. They became parents on January 11, 2021, with the birth of a baby girl whom they named Vamika.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during India's upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa

Virat Kohli delivered admirable performances during the 2023 World Cup in India and broke multiple batting records. He became the first-ever batter to score over 700 runs in a single edition, finishing with 765 runs from 11 outings at an average of 95.62. The right-handed batter struck three centuries and six fifties.

While India ended up as runner-up following a six-wicket loss to Australia in the final, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his incredible batting exploits.

The former India captain has opted out of the T20I and ODI outings of the ongoing South Africa tour. He will return to action with the two-match Test series against the Proteas, which begins on December 26 at Centurion.