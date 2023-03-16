DC vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Thursday (March 16) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. With four points after six games, GG occupy fourth position in the points table, just above Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the contest. Marizanne Kapp provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Gujarat opener Sophia Dunkley in the first over.

Laura Wolvaardt and Harleen Deol (31) stitched a sedate 49-run partnership for the second wicket after Dunkley's departure.

Jess Jonassen broke the stand by dismissing Harleen in the 10th over. Ashleigh Gardner (51* off 33 balls) came in and injected much-needed momentum into the Gujarat Giants' innings with an enterprising knock.

Wolvaardt also switched gears after a slow start and accelerated well to reach her maiden half-century in the WPL in just her second game. Gujarat Giants recovered well in the end after a poor start to reach 147/4 in 20 overs.

In response, DC lost both their in-form openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's wickets cheaply. Alice Capsey looked in great touch by racing off to 22 in 11 balls before a misunderstanding with Jemimah Rodrigues while running cost her dearly. To add to Delhi's woes, Jemimah also returned to the pavilion in the very next over after scoring only one run.

Marizanne Kapp (36) and Arundhati Reddy (25) tried to keep the DC side's hopes afloat, but they eventually got bundled out for 136 in 18.4 overs and lost the match by 11 runs.

DC captain Lanning reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"I think they bowled really well and we gave away some wickets by playing poor shots. The bowlers did a fine job to keep them to an under-par score. I got out in a poor way, trying to play across on a surface where I should have played straight. The run outs were bad as well. We talked about Harleen's bowling, she put the ball in the right areas and got the better of us."

DC vs GG WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a close encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Thursday. They expressed their reactions by sharing interesting memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Anshul Gupta

David Warner met DC women's team...



ominous signs.



#WPL2023 #DCvGG Virat Kohli met RCB women's team they wonDavid Warner met DC women's team...ominous signs. Mere andar ka #DelhiCapitals fan Virat Kohli met RCB women's team they wonDavid Warner met DC women's team...ominous signs. Mere andar ka #DelhiCapitals fan#WPL2023 #DCvGG https://t.co/HPhVHiJL8Z

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann



Rcb be like ;) @mufaddal_vohra Rcb securing last spot in IPL & WPL is art & Rcb is picasso of it.Rcb be like ;) @mufaddal_vohra Rcb securing last spot in IPL & WPL is art & Rcb is picasso of it. Rcb be like ;) https://t.co/i6IRqKWeKi

