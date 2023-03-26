DC vs MI Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai weather report  for WPL 2023 Final

A cracking contest beckons fans as the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) has no chance of precipitation. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the tie on Sunday, March 26.

The Capitals have been one of the most clinical sides in the competition. They won six out of eight games to finish at the top of the points table and secured direct entry to the WPL 2023 final.

Meg Lanning led the team from the front with consistent performances with the bat, while others also chipped in with significant contributions. DC will hope to keep up their form and take home the maiden WPL trophy.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, had to take a detour to reach the final. After dominating most of the competition, they finished the group stage behind Delhi Capitals in the points table, courtesy of an inferior net run rate. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. defeated UP Warriorz in the Eliminator to set up a date with DC.

Mumbai have plenty of match-winners on their side and will fancy them stepping up to the occasion in the final. The likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Harmanpreet have plenty of international experience under their belt, which will keep the team in good stead.

Mumbai weather - Brabourne Stadium weather report on March 26 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards during the WPL 2023 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game.

Temperatures will hover around 28-29 degrees Celsius. However, the original feel will be two to three degrees higher than the actual temperature. It will be hot and humid in Mumbai and players will have to drink a lot of liquid to keep themselves hydrated.

DC vs MI Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, and Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Priyanka Bala.

