DC vs MI: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 29 runs in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Sent into bat by Mumbai, Delhi put up 192-4, with Jemimah Rodrigues (69* off 33) and captain Meg Lanning (53 off 38) hammering half-centuries. In the chase, Mumbai were held to 163-8, with Jess Jonassen claiming 3-21.

DC yet again got off to a blazing start, as their openers added 48 in 4.3 overs. Shafali Verma (28 off 12) clubbed Shabnim Ismail for consecutive sixes at the start of the fifth over.

However, the DC pacer had her revenge immediately as Shafali was caught behind off a hard-length delivery. Ismail gave the Delhi opener a send-off, unhappy with the treatment meted out to her.

Alice Capsey was the next to go for 19, deflecting a reverse sweep off Hayley Matthews back onto her stumps. Lanning took on Amelia Kerr in the 12th over, smacking her for 4,6,4 off consecutive deliveries.

She fell after crossing her half-century, though, miscuing a pull off Pooja Vastrakar, with Kerr taking a brilliant catch diving forward.

Marizanne Kapp was bowled by Saika Ishaque for 11, but Jemimah played a scintillating innings.

After racing to 41 off 25, she took on Nat Sciver-Brunt in the penultimate over and slammed her for a four and two sixes off consecutive deliveries. A six and a four came off Jemimah’s bat in the last over bowled by Matthews as DC crossed the 190-run mark.

Mumbai Indians falter in tough chase

Chasing 193, Mumbai got off to a poor start, as Yastika Bhatia (6) was cleaned up by Kapp in the first over.

Shikha Pandey then knocked over Sciver-Brunt (5) with a full delivery that slanted back in. Kapp got the big scalp of MI caaptain Harmanpreet Kaur (6), who spooned a full delivery off the leading edge.

Harmanpreet’s dismissal left Mumbai in big trouble at 29-3. Hayley Matthews hung around for 29 before miscuing a pull off Jonassen towards midwicket. Amanjot Kaur (42 off 27) gave Mumbai something to cheer about before being bowled by Jonassen while attempting the paddle sweep.

Sajeevan Sajana (24* off 14) struck Arundhati Reddy for three fours and a six in the penultimate over to reduce the margin of defeat.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s DC vs MI WPL 2024 match?

Rodrigues hammered eight fours and three sixes for DC in her 69* off 33, while Lanning hit another half-century. Jonassen starred with three wickets.

For MI, Ishaque (1-29) and Vastrakar (1-20) were economical, while Amanjot played an impressive knock. Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah, though, was named the Player of the Match for her scintillating innings.

