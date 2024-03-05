DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 12 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, March 5. The same two sides that kicked off the tournament will also begin the Delhi leg of WPL 2024.

Heading into the game, Delhi and Mumbai occupy the top two slots on the points table. After four matches each, they have six points to their names, with three wins and one defeat. DC got the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) by 25 runs in their last clash. They put up a competitive 163/8, batting first, as captain Meg Lanning contributed a fifty. Spinners Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav then picked up three wickets each to restrict Gujarat to 138/8.

Mumbai went down to UP Warriorz in unexpected fashion, but recovered and returned to winning ways by hammering Royal Challengers Bangalor (RCB) by seven wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, Mumbai restricted Bangalore to 131/6 and chased the score without much trouble. MI have had the better of DC in the WPL and will be keen to keep the impressive record intact.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur, who has returned to the playing XI after missing the last two matches, said:

“We don't have a lot of experience about the surface, so it will be safe to bowl.”

Apart from the skipper, Shabnim Ismail is also back for MI, while Issy Wong misses out. For DC, Marizanne Kapp is back in place of Annabel Sutherland.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

In her pitch report, Natalie Germanos stated:

“It's a bit chilly, overcast and a bit of breeze coming in. We're using pitch number 3. The pitch is expected to play well, looks like a good surface, not a lot of green grass on it. It’s brown grass which keeps it together. There's plenty of runs, but there's a bit of pace to it as well.”

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, N Janani

TV umpire: Parashar Joshi

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

