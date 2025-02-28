DC vs MI, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 13 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This will be a clash between the top two sides in the points table at present. While MI are in first position, with six points from four games, DC are in second place. They have also six points from five matches, but Mumbai have a better net run rate.

Delhi beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, they kept GG down to 127-9. In the chase, they got over the line in 15.1 overs as Jess Jonassen slammed 61* off 32. DC will be keen to build on the momentum gained from the win against GG.

Mumbai began their WPL 2025 campaign with a two-wicket loss to Delhi in a close contest. However, since then they have registered three victories in a row. In their last match, they got the better of UP Warriorz (UPW) by eight wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt (3-18 & 75* off 44) was brilliant with both bat and ball, while opener Hayley Matthews also chipped in with 59 off 50 balls.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

DC have won the toss bowl and have opted to bowl first. Meg Lanning said:

“That seems to work well at this venue. We did it well the other night, so we just want to continue that.”

Both the teams are going into the match with unchanged playing XIs.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (w), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

“This was that pitch on which the Super Over game was played. 360+ runs were scored in that game. However, this wicket is different to that. The grass has been shaved and it is dry, so there might be some help for the spinners in the first innings. There will be help for the fast bowlers. The wicket is expected to be on the slower side. You might not see a 200 or 180 total.” Charles Dagnall and Mithali Raj

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, N Charani, Alice Capsey

Mumbai Indians squad: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Akshita Maheshwari, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: Keyur Kelkar

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

