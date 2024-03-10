DC vs RCB, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 10.

Delhi are second in the points table, with eight points from six games. A victory on Sunday will make them the second team to qualify for the playoffs, after Mumbai Indians.

DC go into Sunday’s game having suffered an upset against UP Warriorz. They looked set to clinch victory in their last game, but some magic from Deepti Sharma (4-17) turned the game on its head.

DC were cruising in their chase of 139 as captain Meg Lanning scored 60. However, Deepti claimed a hat-trick, while Grace Harris picked up two wickets in the last over as Delhi were bowled out for 137.

Meanwhile, RCB are third in the points table, with three wins and as many losses. They have done much better than last season, but consistency is still missing. In their previous game, Gujarat Giants beat them by 19 runs.

Batting first, GG put up 199-5, with Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney striking fifties. Bangalore only managed 180-8 in response.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first. DC captain Lanning said:

“(It) looks (like) a good surface. There will be a bit in it for the bowlers, if they pitch it in the right areas.”

Marizanne Kapp is back in the playing XI for Delhi. Bangalore have made three changes, with Shradda Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil and Disha Kasat coming in.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

In her pitch report for today’s contest, Natalie Germanos says:

“Same pitch as yesterday is being used, where almost 400 runs were scored. Looks good again tonight, with not a lot of grass on it.

"The square boundaries are skewed - 63m to one side, 46m to the other. Longest pocket is 66m, shortest is 44m, while straight down the ground is 64m. How teams protect the shorter side could be crucial."

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Abhijit Bhattacharya, N Janani

TV umpire: Mohamed Rafi

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

