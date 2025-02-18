GG vs MI, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Gujarat Giants (GG) will take on the mighty Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium on February 18, Tuesday, in the fifth match of WPL 2025.

On the back of a heartbreaking loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai will be desperate to open their account. Nat Sciver-Brunt was quite superb, but the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit needs to step up. As for the Giants, they would love to end their home campaign on a high as well.

Before the GG vs MI match commences, let us look at a detailed preview for the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants (GG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 5, Women's Premier League

Date and Time: February 18, Tuesday, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL match Pitch Report

The Kotambi Stadium has heavily favoured teams batting second, with all four matches won by sides who were put to chase down totals. The shot-making has been quite easy at this venue, with the average first-innings score here being 162.25 after four matches.

The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app just before the toss.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

There is zero chance of rainfall during the WPL match hours at the Kotambi Stadium. The humidity is expected to be around 45%, with the temperature likely to hover at 26 degree Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Gujarat Giants Probable XI

Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Prediction

The addition of Deandra Dottin has amped up the dynamics of the Gujarat Giants massively. However, they have been heavily dependent on skipper Ashleigh Gardner so far in the first two games. GG have a tough task ahead of them in the form of MI, who have a 4-0 head-to-head record against the Giants.

Most of the Mumbai batters just didn't turn up in their opening fixture. However, the quality of the side is too good to fail again. Hence, we are backing the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to record their maiden win of WPL 2025.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to beat Gujarat Giants in Match 5 of WPL 2025.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Live Streaming and telecast details

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

