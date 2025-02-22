DC vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on UP Warriorz in match number eight of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22. DC are currently third in the points table, with two wins and a defeat from three matches and a net run rate of -0.544. UPW are languishing in last place, with two losses from two matches and a net run rate of -0.495.

Delhi and the Warriorz clashed at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 19, with DC maintaining their ascendency over UPW. Bowling first after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals held UP Warriorz to 166-7. Opener Kiran Navgire hammered 51 off 27, while Chinelle Henry contributed 33* off 15 towards the end. However, there was nothing much in between, which hurt the batting side.

For DC, Annabel Sutherland claimed 2-26, while Jess Jonassen picked up 1-21. In the chase, Delhi got over the line in 19.5 overs, with seven wickets in hand. Skipper Meg Lanning guided the innings, with 69 off 49 balls, while Sutherland (41* off 35) and Marizanne Kapp (29* off 17) put the finishing touches.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have clashed five times in the WPL, with DC having a dominant 4-1 lead in the head-to-head numbers. UPW's only triumph over Delhi came when they registered a one-run win in the 2024 edition.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 4

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

Delhi Capitals won their first three matches against UP Warriorz in the WPL. The Warrioz beat Delhi by one run during the second meeting between the two sides in 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Deepti Sharma (59 & 4-19) produced a superb all-round show to stun Delhi Capitals.

Here's a summary of the five UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals games in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (167/3) beat UPW (166/7) by 7 wickets, February 19, 2025

UPW (138/8) beat DC (137) by 1 run, March 8, 2024

DC (123/1) beat UPW (119/9) by 9 wickets, February 26, 2024

DC (142/5) beat UPW (138/6) by 5 wickets, March 21, 2023

DC (211/4) beat UPW (169/5) by 42 runs, March 07, 2023

