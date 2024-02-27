DC vs UPW memes, WPL 2024: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) in the fourth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Monday (February 26) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was the first win of the season for DC after two games while the Warriorz have lost both of their matches so far.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat first in the contest. Marizanne Kapp wreaked havoc with the new ball and delivered a stunning spell of 4-1-5-3 to stun the UPW batting line-up.

Radha Yadav (4/20) complemented her well with a fine spell to restrict UP to 119/9 in 20 overs. Shweta Sehrawat (45) was the lone performer for Warriorz in the batting department.

Shafali Verma (64*) and Meg Lanning (51) then smashed half-centuries to steer their side towards the target without much fuss. Lanning departed in the final stages of the chase, which gave a chance to Jemimah Rodrigues come in and finish the match in style with a 4.

Social media users enjoyed a one-sided clash between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz on Monday in WPL 2024. They expressed their reactions by sharing interesting memes on X.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

"We were outclassed completely"- UPW captain Alyssa Healy after loss against DC in WPL 2024

UPW captain Alyssa Healy reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"We don't have a lot of pace bowling options anyway, was a 50-50 call anyway, the wicket got better at the second half of the game, we just didn't execute well with the ball. Should have put a few more runs on the board, losing early wicket in the powerplay did not help."

On their poor batting performance, she added:

"It's not about being reckless, but about decision making has to be smart, ultimately you got to bat with high temp but running between wickets, we weren't great at that either, just got to be better in two nights from now. You need to reflect on how we played tonight, we played well last game but we were outclassed completely in this WPL game.

Shedding light on their road ahead, Healy concluded:

"It's an opportunity for us to turn up better in the next game. We've got a lot of choices, we need to make harder decisions every game, might need to bring in Chamari Athapaththu, it'll all come up in conversations in two nights time."

RCB will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the 5th match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, February 27.

