DC vs UPW weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 5

A full 40 overs of action will be on the cards when the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Both teams have won their first game and will hope to keep the winning run going in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

DC were rampant in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, and Jemimah Rodrigues scored heavily as they posted 223 runs on the board.

American-born Tara Norris then starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul to restrict RCB to 163/8 as Delhi won the match by 60 runs.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



📽️ | Enjoy the best moments from our dressing room celebrations with the squad 🤩



An outstanding first win in #TATAWPL, followed by an inspirational speech by Jonathan Batty

The Capitals looked like a much more settled unit under skipper Lanning and will hope to keep the momentum going against UPW, who held their nerves to beat Gujarat Gitans (GG) in their opening fixture.

Despite losing their top three batters in a single over, UP Warriorz chased down a 170-run target with one ball to spare. Kiran Navgire (53) and Grace Harris (59* off 26) scored half-centuries to take the team home.

UP Warriorz @UPWarriorz



Inspirational words from our captain and coach after last night's thriller 🫡



🗣️ "𝐀𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞. 𝐖𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞!"
Inspirational words from our captain and coach after last night's thriller 🫡

While UPW look like the underdogs, Alyssa Healy and Co. are more than capable of springing a surprise.

Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Complex weather report on March 6 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Mumbai during the sixth WPL 2023 game between GG and UPW. The weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of precipitation playing spoilsport.

Temperatures will hover between 27 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree higher than the original temperature. Cloud cover, meanwhile, will be around 10 percent during the game.

DC vs UPW Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, and Poonam Yadav.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

