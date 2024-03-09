DC vs UPW: What happened in yesterday’s match at WPL 2024?

UP Warriorz (UPW) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by one run in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In a sensational turnaround, DC collapsed from 93/2 to 137 all out in a chase of 139 as Deepti Sharma (4/19) claimed a hat-trick, spread across two overs.

At the end of 13 overs, Delhi Capitals seemed to be cruising home to another thumping win. They needed 48 off the last seven overs with eight wickets in hand after Meg Lanning smashed Gouher Sultana for three consecutive fours to race past her fifty.

Deepti smartly trapped Lanning (60 off 46) leg before with the last ball of the 14th over. The off-spinner bowled a full delivery on middle and off and the Delhi captain missed her swipe across the line. Jemimah Rodrigues (17) perished at the start of the 18th over as she holed out to long off trying to take on a slower ball from Saima Thakor.

Jess Jonassen hit the UPW pacer for a six and a four, but Deepti dismissed Annabel Sutherland (6) and Arundhati Reddy (0) with the first two balls of the penultimate over to complete her hat-trick. Sutherland was bowled as she completely missed her slog, while Reddy gave a catch to deep midwicket. Deepti further stunned Delhi by sending back Shikha Pandey (4), who chipped a return catch to the bowler.

With 10 needed off six balls, Radha Yadav lofted the first ball of the last over bowled by Grace Harris for six over deep midwicket, with some help from the fielder, who completely misjudged the stroke.

Harris knocked over Yadav (9) with the third delivery as the tailender deflected the ball onto her stumps. Jonassen (11) was then run out attempting a desperate run, while Titas Sadhu (0) chipped the next ball straight to mid-on as UP Warriorz completed a sensational come-from-behind win.

Lanning leads DC's chase against UPW before shocking collapse

Chasing 138, Delhi lost Shafali Verma for 15 as she was bowled by a skidder from Thakor. Alice Capsey (15 off 23) struggled for momentum. She managed to smack a six off Sophie Ecclestone in the 11th over, but fell next ball, toe-ending another big hit towards deep midwicket.

At the other end, though, Lanning batted aggressively and had already hit eight fours by the time Capsey perished. The Delhi skipper’s dismissal, however, proved to be the turning point in the game as Deepti bowled UP Warriorz to a famous win.

Earlier, the all-rounder had starred with the bat as well. Batting first after winning the toss, UPW lost Kiran Navgire for 5, bowled by Sadhu, while Alyssa Healy fell for 29, spooning at catch to long on off Capsey’s bowling.

Even as wickets kept falling, Deepti (59 off 48) single-handedly lifted her side past the 130-mark, giving them something to bowl at.

Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s DC vs UPW WPL 2024 match?

Deepti had a sensational game. After hitting a half-century, she claimed four scalps, including a hat-trick, to lift UPW to a spectacular win. Harris chipped in with two wickets in the last over.

For DC, Sadhu and Yadav claimed two wickets each, while skipper Lanning struck another half-century.

Deepti was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for her stupendous all-round show.

