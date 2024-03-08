DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) face UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 8.

DC are atop the points table with eight points from five games. They beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in their previous match.

Sent into bat by MI, DC came up with an excellent effort with the willow, posting 192-4 in 20 overs. Captain Meg Lanning contributed 53 off 38, while Jemimah Rodrigues clobbered 69* off 33. Jess Jonassen (3/21) and Marizanne Kapp (2-37) then shone with the ball as Mumbai were held to 163-8.

UP Warriorz, meanwhile, who will be playing their second game in as many days, are fourth in the points table. On Thursday, UP went down to Mumbai Indians by 42 runs.

Bowling first after losing the toss, UP Warriorz restricted MI to 160-6, with Chamari Athapaththu picking up 2-27. However, their batting failed again, as they were restricted to 118-9. Only all-rounder Deepti Sharma (53* off 36) showed some resistance.

Today's DC vs UPW toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Captain Alyssa Healy said:

“Played on this wicket last night, hopefully we learn lessons from that. We know we have to win the last two fixtures.”

Expand Tweet

Tahlia McGrath is back for UPW, replacing Chamari Athapaththu. For DC, Annabel Sutherland comes in for Marizanne Kapp.

DC vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor

Today's DC vs UPW pitch report

In their pitch report, Anjum Chopra and WV Raman said:

“It's the same pitch on which we had cricket played on last evening. Runs, runs, runs, that's the way to go on this pitch. The dynamics have completely changed once the WPL moved to Delhi.

"Teams are batting first, putting big scores; they are going onto win the games which leaves the bowlers under a lot of pressure.”

Today's DC vs UPW match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

Expand Tweet

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Danielle Wyatt, Tahlia McGrath, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

DC vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohamed Rafi, Parashar Joshi

TV umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referee: Meenakshi Mangla

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App