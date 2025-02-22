DC vs UPW, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing UP Warriorz in match number eight of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Two-time runners-up DC have made an impressive start to their Women's Premier League campaign, winning two of their three matches. On the other hand, UPW are yet to get off the mark in the tournament. They have played two matches and lost two.

Ad

UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals met at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 19. DC dominated the contest, winning the match by seven wickets. Bowling first, Delhi restricted the Warriorz to 166-7, despite Kiran Navgire's 51 off 27 and Chinelle Henry's 33* off 15. Annabel Sutherland starred for Delhi with 2-26, while Jess Jonassen was economical with figures of 1-21.

In the chase, DC skipper Meg Lanning led from the front, contributing 69 off 49 balls. UP Warriorz fought hard with the ball to take the game into the last over, but Sutherland (41* off 35) and Marizanne Kapp (29* off 17) combined to push the chasing side past the finish line.

Ad

Trending

Today's DC vs UPW toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first. Meg Lanning said:

“That’s [bowling first] worked for us pretty well so far. It looks good; there’s an even covering of grass. We feel the pitch will suit our game.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

DC are going in with an unchanged playing IX. UPW have made one change. Saima Thakor comes in for Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

DC vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (w), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry (w), Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Ad

Today's DC vs UPW pitch report

“There is a lot of good grass cover on pitch. There is expectation of more pace and bounce. The 7 to 8m area is going to offer more bounce, awkwardly for the batters. The quicks are going to have a good outing.” - Natalie Germanos and Julia Price

Ad

Today's DC vs UPW match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, N Charani, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Titas Sadhu

Expand Tweet

Ad

UP Warriorz squad: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud, Chamari Athapaththu, Arushi Goel, Poonam Khemnar, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chinelle Henry

DC vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kaushik Gandhi, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: Niyati Lokur

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️