Deadline passes by as Sri Lankan cricketers are "not in agreement to sign unfair and non-transparent contract"

None of the 24 Sri Lankan cricketers have signed their new performance-based contracts, with the deadline passing yesterday. The new contract was drawn up by the Cricket Development and Technical Advisory Committee with the assistance of the selection committee, the head coach and the director of cricket.

However, Sri Lankan cricketers are not buying into the new model, which rewards them based on their on-field performance and fitness standards.

A lawyer representing the 24 players revealed to ft.lk that the cricketers are "not in agreement to sign unfair and non-transparent contracts”.

The players earlier released a statement stating they were "shocked and dismayed" by the new contract proposal by the Sri Lankan cricket board.

New contracts for Sri Lanka’s cricketers has been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k. Players want formula on which Contract Grades were done explained. Won’t sign until. pic.twitter.com/v3pdswwT2W — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) May 15, 2021

Sri Lankan players are soon set to travel to England for a limited-overs series where they will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The selected players are now expected to sign a "tour contract", something they also did before traveling to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series recently.

"Start winning games for the country rather than complaining" - Aravinda de Silva's advice to Sri Lankan players

Aravinda de Silva

1996 World Cup winner and Cricket Committee Chairman Aravinda de Silva urged Sri Lankan players to perform on the field instead of cribbing over new contracts. The Lankans recently lost the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin.

“The most important fact is that they should get into the middle and play positive cricket and start winning games for the country rather than complaining. This positive approach will encourage us to consider offering them more benefits, like some of the other countries in our region,” Aravinda De Silva told the DailyNews.lk

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Director of Cricket Tom Moody said they had reached the current pay structure after thorough research.

Following the passing of the recent deadline, it remains to be seen what solution the board will reach with its players. SLC CEO Ashley de Silva recently said that "a decision will be taken up at the Exco (executive committee) meeting of the new office-bearers."

Sri Lanka put on a superb all-round display to pick up a consolation win in the final match of the series! 🙌#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/VlskhdHfnX — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 28, 2021

