Debutant Pakistan seamer strikes in his first over in PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025 [Watch]

Pakistan's latest debutant, Kashif Ali, struck in his first over in international cricket on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies in Multan on Saturday, January 25. The right-arm speedster needed only five deliveries to strike, removing Mikyle Louis.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings as Kashif went wide of the crease and got the ball to hold its line outside off. Louis hung his bat outside off stump and the ball took the edge, with Mohammad Rizwan holding on to a low catch behind the stumps.

The 30-year-old, who looked to the heavens and celebrated, replaced Khurram Shahzad in the playing XI for Pakistan. Kashif had played only 31 first-class matches before his Test debut and took 101 wickets at 28.49 alongside five five-wicket hauls.

Pakistan targeting series sweep after commanding win in opening Test

The hosts, meanwhile, are targeting a 2-0 series victory over the Caribbean nation in the second Test in Multan. The Asian Giants scripted a 127-run win in the series opener to take a 1-0 lead.

Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed spun a web around the West Indies after the home side amassed 230 in their first innings. The 141-run stand between Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan was the bedrock of their first-innings total.

The tourists managed only 137 in response before Shan Masood and Co. folded for 157 to set 250 for victory. Sajid, who took four wickets in the first dig, added five more to his tally and earned the Player of the Match award.

With both sides losing their opportunity of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final, they will look to end the current cycle on a high. Should the hosts win the second Test in Multan, it will be their second consecutive home series win, having beaten England in October.

