"Virat Kohli won't be happy with himself" - Deep Dasgupta on Indian captain's dismissal 

Former Indian gloveman Deep Dasgupta has shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli's dismissal on day four of the second Test against England at Lord's. The Indian skipper's promising innings ended at 20 in the second-last over before lunch to give England a massive breakthrough. Deep Dasgupta opined that Kohli would be livid with the way he got out.

The dismissal occurred in the 23rd over when Sam Curran fired a delivery wide outside off-stump. The right-handed batsman poked at it half-heartedly and the thin edge ended up safely in Jos Buttler's hands. The left-arm seamer, who was not as sharp in the first innings, was ecstatic as Kohli endured another failure.

Speaking to BBC's Test match special, Deep Dasgupta did not mince his words, saying Virat Kohli would not be happy with his shot selection. Dasgupta pointed out that the ball was way outside off-stump and felt Kohli's foot did not reach the line of the ball. The 44-year old also believes it's a massive moment in the context of the game.

"Virat Kohli won't be happy with himself. That was really outside off stump, almost a fifth stump. His front foot did not reach the line of the ball and he's feathered it. A huge wicket for Sam Curran for England. That is massive in the context of this Test," Dasgupta said.

David Lloyd questions Virat Kohli's judgement

England v India - Second LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Former England cricketer and renowned commentator David Lloyd also slammed the Indian skipper for reaching out to a wide delivery. Speaking to Sky Sports, Lloyd observed that Curran switching from round to over the wicket did the trick for him.

"It's significant. Almost a lap of honour [from Curran]. It's outside, does Kohli have to play? No he doesn't. He feels for it. Sam Curran was probing around the wicket but over the wicket has done the trick. He's off on one!" Lloyd said.

Before Kohli, India lost KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, effectively leaving the tourists at 29-3. India resumed trailing by 27; however, they did not have the most auspicious start. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have begun rebuilding as the hosts look to keep chipping away.

