Deep Dasgupta picks India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test; ignores Dhruv Jurel & Prasidh Krishna 

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta overlooked wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Prasidh Krishna as he shared his preferred Team India playing XI for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. India will be forced to make at least two changes to their lineup due to injuries.

All-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out due to a knee injury, while fast bowler Akash Deep is expected to miss out due to a minor niggle. With a seamer's spot vacant, Dasgupta suggested that playing Anshul Kamboj would be a better option than going back to Prasidh, who featured in the first two Tests of the series.

He emphasized that, being a swing bowler, Kamboj will add variety to the Indian pace attack. It is worth noting that the 24-year-old was not initially part of the squad and was added to the roster ahead of the fourth Test.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Deep Dasgupta', the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked (at 4:48):

"Talking about that vacant bowling slot, I believe that Anshul brings in something different there. Anshul is a swing bowler, while Prasidh is a seam bowler. If you remove Bumrah, Siraj is the other pacer, and he is a seam bowler as well. In my opinion, Anshul brings something different to the table, and obviously, he has bowled well for India A.

"I won't mind seeing Anshul Kamboj because he might not have express pace, he bowls between 135 to 140 kmph, but he can swing. If there are overcast conditions, which the forecast says, he will be quite a handful," he added.

Jurel, who is yet to play a single match in the series, took over the wicketkeeping duties from Rishabh Pant after the latter hurt his finger during the first innings. However, Dasgupta hinted that Pant practised wicketkeeping prior to the fourth Test and left out Jurel from his playing XI.

The fourth Test will commence at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23. It is a must-win contest for the visitors, with England currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

Dasgupta's preferred India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair/Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

"I feel he does not look very comfortable at No. 3" - Deep Dasgupta makes big statement on Indian batter ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Deep Dasgupta suggested that left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan should be India's No. 3 for the fourth Test. He reckoned that the youngster should get the nod over Karun Nair, who batted at the position in the last two Tests.

Sudharsan made his Test debut in the opening match of the series. He recorded scores of 0 and 20 in India's five-wicket defeat at Headingley, Leeds. The southpaw was dropped from the side after the game, and Karun was promoted to the No. 3 spot.

Explaining why Sudharsan should be backed over Karun for the upcoming game, Dasgupta said in the same video (from 7:24):

"I prefer Sai over Karun. There are two Tests left. Even though Karun has scored and got out after getting set, sometimes I feel he does not look very comfortable at No. 3. So, I would still prefer Sai. There are two Tests, possibly four innings, why not give him a go? He is a youngster, and he will get some experience playing in England, which will help in the future."

Karun has performed underwhelmingly so far in the series. The veteran batter has got off to decent starts but failed to get a big score under his belt. He has 131 runs to his name across six innings at an average of 21.83.

