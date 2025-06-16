Deep Dasgupta picks his Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test, includes 2 spinners

Former India player Deep Dasgupta has picked his Indian XI for the first Test against England. He included two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, along with three specialist seamers.

India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, with the first game starting at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Jadeja and Kuldeep are among three frontline spinners in the visitors' 18-member squad, with Washington Sundar being the third.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Dasgupta noted that he was in a dilemma while choosing between Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan, but opted to go with the former due to his experience.

"I have been thinking over the last few days who I would play between Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan. I will go with Karun Nair. He has the experience, is playing after such a long time, and you might as well play him if he is in the team. Sai Sudharsan is 23 years old and is in good form. You want to use that form properly, but I will still go with Karun," he said.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter named his top seven, highlighting that he has picked Nitish Kumar Reddy primarily as a batter.

"So Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun at No. 3, Shubman Gill at No. 4, Rishabh Pant at No. 5, Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 6, who will play as a batter and can bowl if required, and Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7," Dasgupta observed.

Dasgupta pointed out that he would play Kuldeep Yadav in all games, unless the conditions favor the seamers significantly.

"Regarding Kuldeep Yadav, if the conditions aren't too seamer-friendly, I will always prefer a wrist-spinner, especially when we talk about Bazball cricket. I feel a wrist-spinner will be an advantage against that, and I believe Kuldeep Yadav can become a huge factor right through the series. Then the three seamers are in front of you," he reasoned.

Deep Dasgupta's Indian XI for ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

"I will keep England slightly ahead based on home advantage" - Deep Dasgupta on favorites for ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

India will miss the retired Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli (right) in the Test series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Deep Dasgupta was asked to predict the result of the series and every game.

"It's difficult to pick the result in each venue. This is a young side going through a transition phase. It will be exciting, but it will also be bumpy. Considering that, I will keep England slightly ahead based on home advantage," he responded.

To conclude, the cricketer-turned-commentator predicted a 3-2 series win for England.

"For me, 3-2 England. I think England still are favorites to win this series, that's what I believe, but it is going to be a very, very good series for both teams," Dasgupta observed.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007. The previous series between the two sides in England ended in a 2-2 draw, with the hosts winning the final game in Birmingham in July 2022, which was played nearly a year after the fourth Test due to a COVID break.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

