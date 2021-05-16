Deep Dasgupta proposes a new '2-tier Test cricket' structure for reviving the format

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta has put forward a new '2-tier Test cricket' structure to revive the longest form of the game. He feels that dividing the 12 Test-playing teams into two ranks, with space for some promotion and relegation, will make the bilateral series more consequential and relevant.

The advent of the fast-paced T20 zeitgeist has prompted many experts to worry about the future of Test cricket. Deep Dasgupta being one of them, pointed out that some bilateral combinations like Pakistan vs Zimbabwe aren't competitive enough and are driving the audience away.

"It's time for cricket to explore a 2-tier Test match structure. Well, we are aware that we need to, kind of, revive Test match cricket and one of the things that are ailing the format is the fact that there are too many inconsequential bilateral series and too many one-sided series. I mean, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, as well as Pakistan, played, we knew what the result was going to be right from the start," Deep Dasgupta told ESPNcricinfo.

The former cricketer added that the chance of promotion for the 2nd tier teams and the fear of relegation for the 1st tier dies will add some much-needed thrill to bilateral competitions.

"So I think if you divide the 12 Test playing nations into two groups of six teams each, obviously there will be relegation and promotion involved in the 2 tiers, and you play 5 other teams home and away over 2.5-3 years. The idea is to make sure that every series is consequential, has some context to it and it's competitive. I am not saying this is the only way of getting Test match cricket back on track but this could be one of the ways," Deep Dasgupta added.

The inaugural World Test Championship (2019-2021) involved 9 Test-playing countries, with each playing bilateral rubbers with 6 other teams for 120 points/series. The Championship will now conclude with the summit clash between India and New Zealand on June 18 in Southampton.

Aakash Chopra also echoes Deep Dasgupta's views

Aakash Chopra

Speaking in the same interaction, former India opener Aakash Chopra also agreed with Deep Dasgupta's opinion. He said that one-sided and easily predictable games are the 'worst' thing that can happen to Test cricket.

"Well Deep is always very 'deep' in his thinking and he's right you don't need inconsequential Test matches. The worst thing that can happen to Test cricket, because it's played between 5 days is where you know the result even when the first ball is bowled irrespective of the toss," claimed Chopra.

The upcoming Test matches include a 2-Test series between England and New Zealand (June 2-14), a 2-Test series between West Indies and South Africa (June 10-22) and the WTC Final.

New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in #WTC21 – 51 💪



How many more wickets will Tim Southee add to his tally in the exciting finale next month? pic.twitter.com/ikHIJiQo0Y — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2021