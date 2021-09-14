“Is it your original age or cricketer’s age?” - Deepak Chahar reveals funny interaction with Rahul Dravid in Sri Lanka 

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar has revealed a humorous incident related to a query about his age by Rahul Dravid during the tour of Sri Lanka in July this year.

Dravid was the coach for the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka while Deepak Chahar was one of the star performers. The medium pacer claimed 2 for 53 and scored an unbeaten 69 to lead India to victory in the second ODI of the three-match series.

In a chat with Aakash Chopra on the former cricketer's YouTube page, Deepak Chahar spilled the beans on his funny interaction with Dravid with regards to his age.

“When we reached Sri Lanka, Rahul (Dravid) sir first asked me about my age. I told him I am 28 and will turn 29 soon. So, he was like - ‘is it your original age or cricketer’s age?’. Then I told him that mine is original because my father was in the Air Force, so there was no way I could forge my age!” Chahar revealed with a naughty smile.

Deepak Chahar added that Dravid has shown a lot of faith in his ability, which is why he has always performed while playing under the former captain’s guidance.

“On a serious note, he (Dravid) also told me that I have 4-5 years of Test cricket left in me. Those words have stayed with me. He has always considered me as a Test bowler and has selected me for red-ball matches for India A. Whenever I have played under him, I have always performer well with both bat and ball. He knows my capability very well.”

Deepak Chahar has played 45 first-class matches and 48 List A games, in which he has claimed 126 and 62 wickets respectively. He has also registered two fifties each in both forms.

Developed habit of taking singles on Rahul Dravid’s advice: Deepak Chahar

Praising Dravid, Deepak Chahar credited the Indian legend for the improvement in his batting. He revealed that Dravid made him work hard on his batting in Sri Lanka as well, which culminated in him playing a game-changing knock.

“While playing matches for India A, it has often been the case that we have been 60 for 5 or so on in one-day matches. I have then come lower down the order and scored 60-70 runs on two three occasions. Rahul sir has seen that, which is why he trusts my abilities.

“When I was batting in the nets in Sri Lanka, he told me that the only thing stopping me from becoming an all-rounder is not having the habit of taking singles. So I kept practicing playing grounded strokes and hitting the ball for singles. Rahul sir has a lot of faith in my batting ability, that's why he promoted me in Sri Lanka during the second ODI,” Deepak Chahar concluded.

The 29-year-old has not been picked in the I5-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman but has found a place among the traveling reserves.

