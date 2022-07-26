"Deepak Hooda is currently the biggest match-winner in the Indian white-ball team" - Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been a fantastic addition to the Indian team in white-ball cricket. For quite some time, Team India have craved for someone who could bat in the top six and could also bowl a few overs.

Ever since Hooda made his India debut, he has made the most of whatever chances he has got. He is also one of just five players to have scored a T20I hundred for India. In the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, the 27-year-old has also bowled quite a few overs with great control.

Speaking on India News on Tuesday, here's what Saba Karim had to say about Deepak Hooda's rise:

"For me, Deepak Hooda is currently the biggest match-winner in the Indian white-ball team. He is turning out to be an incredible addition to the team and believes that he can contribute as an all-rounder. He is bowling with same confidence as he did in the IPL and is keen on getting better."

Deepak Hooda @HoodaOnFire Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan but even better for him to get the century for Team India ! So so proud of this boy During the IPL, Spoke to @HoodaOnFire abt gettingbut even better for him to get the century for Team India! So so proud of this boy During the IPL, Spoke to @HoodaOnFire abt getting 💯 but even better for him to get the century for Team India 🇮🇳! So so proud of this boy 👏 https://t.co/fh7BzgvOma Thank you so much bhaiya!! twitter.com/IrfanPathan/st… Thank you so much bhaiya!! twitter.com/IrfanPathan/st…

Saba Karim has also been impressed with the way bowlers like Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have played match-winning knocks with the bat for their country. In this regard, he said:

"Bowling all-rounders like Jadeja, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have worked on their batting. So players have started to realize that to make their place in the Indian team, they need to add more to their repertoire. Specialist bowlers like Bumrah have also worked hard on their batting."

a @91atgabba hold the pose axar, whatta shot! hold the pose axar, whatta shot! https://t.co/roYtlnSo5g

Lower-order contributing has increased confidence of team management: Saba Karim

Axar Patel played arguably his best knock in international cricket when his 64*(35) helped India seal a thrilling series win over West Indies in the second ODI at Trinidad on Sunday.

Saba Karim pointed out that this wasn't the first time the all-rounder had pulled off such a heist. Citing Axar's match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians in the second game of IPL 2022, he claimed that gave him the confidence to replicate that performance on the international stage.

On this, Saba Karim stated:

"In his first game of the IPL 2022 season, Axar Patel won the game for the Delhi Capitals against the Mumbai Indians with his batting. He would have definitely felt that if he could score runs under such high pressure situation, he can also do it here. This has also increased the confidence of the team management in such players."

The fact that the team was successfully able to chase down a target in excess of 300 despite the top-order failing is something the Men in Blue will take a lot of heart from.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far