"Abhi hum zinda hai"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in 1st ODI

After whitewashing South Africa in the 3-match T20I series, Australia continued in the same vein and beat the hosts by three wickets in the first ODI on Thursday at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. They have now taken a lead of 1-0 in the 5-match ODI series in the lead-up to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India next month.

South Africa put up a fight in the first ODI, unlike in the T20I series where Aussies bullied them. The Proteas team got all-out for 222 in 49 overs after being asked to bat first in the contest. A one-man show from Temba Bavuma (114) helped them reach a respectable total on a sluggish track.

After losing David Warner early, Travis Head (33) and Mitchell Marsh (17) threatened to take the game away from South Africa with a flurry of boundaries. However, Kagiso Rabada and Co. bowled well to reduce the visitors to 113/7.

Marnus Labuschagne (80*) came into the playing XI in the second as concussion substitute for Cameron Green and won the game for his side with a fluent half-century. Ashton Agar (48*) supported him well with a vital contribution lower down the order. His knock reiterated the importance of having batting depth in modern-day cricket.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the engaging ODI match between the two teams on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes. Here is a collection of the best memes:

4 wins in a row, it's nice to keep winning: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh reflected on the victory and said:

"A gutsy win! The boys were unbelievable! We lost a few wickets early on, we showed plenty of intent, which I was really happy about. Certainly directed to play without fear. Lucky to have Marnus come in and have that incredible partnership. He (Labuschagne) is the perfect man to come in for that job. That's one of the great things about him, tonight was a classic innings.

Marsh added:

"4 wins in a row, it's nice to keep winning. Really proud of the boys, we bowled really well, used the conditions to our benefit, saw the wicket during the day. Very happy for the boys. (On a place for Labuschagne in the World Cup squad) Luckily, I'm just a stand-in skipper, so I don't have to make those decisions!"

Australia and South Africa will meet in the second ODI of the 5-match series on Saturday (September 9) at the same venue.