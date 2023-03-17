"Dekh... Dekh na" - Top 10 funny memes after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's rescue act helps India win low-scoring 1st ODI vs Australia

Courtesy of a magnificent 108-run partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, team India overcame a top-order collapse to register a 5-wicket win in the first ODI against Australia on Friday (March 17) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian pacers were too hot to handle for the Australian batters in the first innings after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first. Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (3/17) stole the show with the ball for the home team as they skittled out Australia for just 188 in 35.4 overs.

Australia were looking in a decent position when Mitchell Marsh (81) played an aggressive knock in the first 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja sent him back in the 20th over, and things quickly went south for the visiting team from there.

In response, Australian pacers Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc also received some help from the surface and triggered a collapse, leaving India reeling at 39/4 after 10.2 overs.

KL Rahul displayed excellent composure at this juncture, absorbing pressure and stitching a 44-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (25). Marcus Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya in the 20th over to give Australia a massive breakthrough.

Rahul did not let the fall of wickets at the other end deter his concentration and played an excellent match-winning knock. Ravindra Jadeja played the perfect foil for him as the duo did not take any risks and batted to the merit of the ball and took their side home in 39.5 overs with their 108-run unbeaten partnership.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, KL Rahul reflected on his knock and said:

"When I came in, three wickets were down and Starc was was swinging the ball, it's tough when he does that. Not really thinking about the runs, just wanted to play normal cricket shots and not searching for runs and along with that picked up a couple of boundaries and that helped calm my nerves."

"Whoever I batted with, Shubman, Hardik and Jadeja. The talk was really with not really get into the shell, just try to be positive and try to keep the scoreboard moving. The minute left-hander walked in, there were loose balls on offer, that can happen to any bowler but Jaddu batted well, runs fast and puts the pressure on the fielders."

Fans react after India wins 1st ODI against Australia in Mumbai

Fans enjoyed a low-scoring 1st ODI between India and Australia on Friday. They conveyed their views on the series win by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳💛❤️ @ChekrishnaCk

#INDvsAUS #KLRahul𓃵 KL Rahul fans making Venkatesh Prasad watch Kl score crucial Fifty and win the match KL Rahul fans making Venkatesh Prasad watch Kl score crucial Fifty and win the match#INDvsAUS #KLRahul𓃵 https://t.co/zwi7dG8wxv

chiku @va_nshbaba Everyone is interested for Kl Rahul and INDvsAUS I am waiting for this knock tonight between Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad Everyone is interested for Kl Rahul and INDvsAUS I am waiting for this knock tonight between Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad https://t.co/xiWAFDS41Y

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#INDvsAUS KL Rahul to venkatesh prasad after his fifty: KL Rahul to venkatesh prasad after his fifty:#INDvsAUS https://t.co/rSsDQX9G0n

Krishna @Atheist_Krishna

#INDvsAUS Venkatesh Prasad watching KL Rahul Venkatesh Prasad watching KL Rahul#INDvsAUS https://t.co/ji1JXWki7H

India and Australia will square off in the second ODI of the 3-match series in Vizag on Sunday (March 19).

Poll : 0 votes