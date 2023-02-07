“Delete this right now” - Dinesh Karthik’s hilarious response to query on his 25-ball 6 in 2019 World Cup semi-final

Team India’s keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik came up with a hilarious reply to a query about his struggling knock in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Kiwis stunned India by 18 runs in the knockout clash that was played over two days due to weather interruptions. New Zealand batted first and posted 239/8 on the board.

In response, the Men in Blue crumbled to 5/3 inside four overs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul were all packed off for one run each. In a surprising move, Karthik was promoted to No. 5 in the batting order, ahead of Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Karthik struggled to get going and was dismissed by Kiwi pacer Matt Henry for six off 25 balls. His wicket left India in dire straits at 24/4 exactly after 10 overs.

On Tuesday, February 7, Karthik hosted a #Askdk session on Twitter. One of the users tried to troll the keeper-batter and asked him about his snail-paced knock in the 2019 World Cup semis against New Zealand. The query went as follows:

“One word about Ur goated inning in SF #Askdk.”

Karthik took the question sportingly and replied:

“Delete this right now.”

He shared the comment with a 'man facepalming' emoji to express his embarrassment at the performance.

Following DK’s dismissal in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, it seemed like Team India would face a massive defeat. However, Jadeja (77 off 59) played a blinder of a knock, while MS Dhoni (50 off 72) gave him fine support.

Eventually, though, the disastrous start came back to haunt the chasing side as they went down by 18 runs.

Dinesh Karthik’s commendable comeback after the Manchester disaster

DK was dropped from the Indian team immediately after the 2019 ODI World Cup. Most critics believed that it would mark the end of his international career. However, the veteran keeper-batter had a sensational IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Playing the role of a designated finisher, he slammed 330 runs at an average of 55 and an exceptional strike rate of 183.33. Following his stupendous batting exploits, Karthik was recalled to the T20I squad, making an India comeback after three years.

DK notched up his maiden T20I half-century against South Africa in Rajkot in June 2022. He was even picked in the Team India squad that made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

