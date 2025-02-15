Delhi Capitals edge out Mumbai Indians in a last-ball cliffhanger in WPL 2025 [Watch]

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals beat Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in match two of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15. Needing 10 runs off the last over, Delhi achieved the target despite losing debutant Niki Prasad off the penultimate delivery.

Ad

They achieved two runs off the last ball and Arundhati Reddy produced a full stretch dive to survive a run out by millimeters.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Batting first, Mumbai were bundled out for 164 runs in 19.1 overs. Natalie Sciver-Brunt starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 80 runs off 59 balls, including 13 boundaries. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 42 off 22 deliveries, comprising three maximums and four boundaries.

The duo shared a 73-run partnership after losing openers for 32 runs in 4.2 overs. However, the batting unit faltered after Kaur perished while executing a big shot against Annabel Sutherland, despite scoring 18 runs off the first four deliveries in the 11th over.

Ad

Sutherland was the pick of Delhi bowlers, returning with three wickets, while Shikha Pandey scalped two.

In response, DC chased down 165 in their 20 overs. Shafali Verma provided a stunning start with 43 runs off 18 balls, including two maximums and seven boundaries. Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce also chipped in with 35 (33) and 21 (10), respectively.

Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr emerged as the leading wicket-takers for MI, picking up two wickets apiece.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“We were not able to set a decent total” – Harmanpreet Kaur on Mumbai Indians’ loss to Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 clash

Harmanpreet Kaur reckoned that Mumbai Indians' failure to score 200, which she believed was a par score, led to their loss against Delhi Capitals in their WPL 2025 opener. She said (via ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

“Even though we were not able to set a decent total, I thought we would cross 200 when Nat and I were batting. Those five balls we did not bat cost us."

"First thing is we want to play 20 overs. We have to bat full 20 overs. And the set batter should bat 20 overs. When I was in, I should have continued longer. This type of collapses happens but our batters need to take more responsibility in the next game,” he added.

Ad

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with UP Warriorz in match 3 of WPL on Sunday, February 16.

Click here to check out the WPL 2025 scores.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️