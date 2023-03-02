Delhi Capitals name Meg Lanning as captain for WPL 2023, Jemimah Rodrigues announced as deputy skipper

Delhi Capitals (DC) have named Meg Lanning as their skipper for the inaugural Women's Premier League season. Lanning recently led Australia to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 championship.

Star Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be the vice-captain of the Delhi-based franchise in WPL 2023. The franchise organized a special event earlier today in Mumbai, where they announced their captain and vice-captain for the Women's Premier League.

Soon after the announcement at the special event, DC informed fans on social media about their new captain. Posting an edited picture of Lanning on the red carpet, DC wrote on Instagram:

Lanning has achieved enormous success as the Australian women's cricket team's captain. She led the Aussies to the Women's T20 World Cup title wins in 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023. Besides, Australia also won the Women's Cricket World Cup under her captaincy in 2022.

Can Meg Lanning lead Delhi Capitals to their first-ever championship win?

Delhi Capitals have never won a championship in the IPL. They have participated in every season of the Indian Premier League but have fallen short on all occasions. The team's overseas franchises Dubai Capitals and Pretoria Capitals, too, failed to win a title in the International League T20 and the SA20 earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see if Meg Lanning can help the Capitals end their championship drought. Apart from skipper Lanning and vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues, the DC squad for WPL 2023 also features the likes of Shafali Verma, Jasia Akhter, Laura Harris, Taniyaa Bhatia, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, and Marizanne Kapp.

DC will start their WPL 2023 campaign this Sunday against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium.

