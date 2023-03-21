"Delhi people have a habit of returning a loan with interest" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' revenge win against Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) a bigger mauling than the loss they suffered against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. in their reverse fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The Capitals restricted MI to 109/8 after asking them to bat first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, March 20. Meg Lanning and Co. then chased down the underwhelming target with nine wickets and 11 overs to spare to leapfrog the Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 points table.

While reviewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that the Delhi Capitals gave the Mumbai Indians a taste of their own medicine, elaborating:

"The last time when the two teams played, Mumbai had absolutely demolished Delhi. It was a one-sided game. Delhi people have a habit of returning a loan with interest and they did exactly that."

The former Indian opener praised Marizanne Kapp for giving the Delhi Capitals a dream start, stating:

"They opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Marizanne Kapp at the start - what a bowler she is. First she got Yastika Bhatia out and then the way she dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt with a ball that came in after pitching - it was a dream delivery."

Chopra added that the Mumbai Indians could never recover from the early blows, observing:

"Then wickets kept falling at regular intervals. It didn't seem even once that this team could stage a comeback. Whether it was Shikha Pandey or Jess Jonassen, the bowling was tight as well as wicket-taking. They (MI) didn't score too many runs overall."

Kapp finished with excellent figures of 2/13 in her four overs. While Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also picked up two wickets apiece, Arundhati Reddy was the other successful bowler.

"My generation's people are scared even watching it" - Aakash Chopra on Shafali Verma's explosive knock for the Delhi Capitals

Shafali Verma played a blazing knock in Delhi Capitals' chase [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals' run chase, Chopra was mesmerized by Shafali Verma's all-out attacking approach, saying:

"When you haven't scored enough runs, you say that you will come and pick up wickets. But how will you do that? There Shafali Verma, the way she plays, my generation's people are scared even watching it. She feels she cannot get out at all. She was dealing in boundaries."

The reputed commentator also lauded Meg Lanning and Alice Capsey for playing their roles to perfection, elaborating:

"She had made the game one-sided by the time she got out. Meg Lanning was there with her. When you see Meg Lanning's batting, you feel there is purity. She is a batter of a different level. Then comes Alice Capsey, who was also brilliant. She hit five sixes and just one four."

Shafali smashed 33 runs off just 15 balls, a knock studded with six fours and a six. Lanning and Capsey remained unbeaten on 32 and 38 respectively, with the latter scoring her runs at a strike rate of 223.52.

Poll : Who will finish atop the WPL 2023 points table? Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians 0 votes