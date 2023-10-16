"Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai" - Rashid Khan expresses gratitude to fans after Afghanistan upset England in the 2023 World Cup

On the back of Afghanistan's famous win over England at the 2023 World Cup, Rashid Khan has expressed his gratitude to the crowd in Delhi that turned up in large numbers and threw their weight behind the team.

In front of a boisterous crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, Afghanistan pulled off a 69-run upset over the defending champions for what was just their second win in ODI World Cup history and their first over a Test-playing nation.

Rashid was one of the chief architects of the same and also took the final wicket to fall as he cleaned up Mark Wood.

He took to X on the morning after the match to thank the fans at the venue, as well as from around the world for backing his team.

He stated that Delhi was truly full of large-hearted people.

"Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai. A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going through out the game. And to all our supporters around the (world emoji), thank you for your love," he tweeted.

Take a look at Rashid's post below:

Afghanistan pulled off a major upset by beating England in the 2023 World Cup

Not many fancied Afghanistan to get the better of defending champions England in their 2023 World Cup clash in Delhi. After being asked to bat first though, they took on the English bowlers with Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the charge with a 57-ball 80.

A collapse followed in between but Ikram Alikhil's 66-ball 58, coupled with cameos from Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman saw the Afghans post a fighting 284.

Rashid and Mujeeb took over with the ball and were at their unplayable best. The spin attack featuring the duo and Mohammad Nabi snared eight wickets together on a track that had some assistance for them to weave magic over the English batting lineup.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi also did their bit with the former sending down a ripper to castle England captain Jos Buttler as Afghanistan kept taking wickets regularly.

Harry Brook waged a lone battle but once Mujeeb had him nicking off for a 61-ball 66, the horse had bolted for England, who succumbed to a 69-run defeat in what was one of the all-time great upsets of the ODI World Cup.

This leaves the defending champions with just one win from their first three games - the same as Afghanistan - and serious question marks over their title defense with tougher challenges awaiting.

