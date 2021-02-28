Delhi set to host 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) will host the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 knockout matches, their director Sanjay Bhardwaj confirmed to the Asian News International (ANI) on Saturday.

A total of eight games will be played in two stadiums – the Arun Jaitley Stadium and Palam Ground. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, are yet to make an official announcement.

"Yes, Delhi would be hosting the knockout matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The matches will be played at the Kotla and in Palam," Bhardwaj told ANI.

Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw find form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has seen a lot of top performances.

Mumbai scored the highest-ever innings total in the tournament history. While among the IPL stars, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Ishan Kishan have been lighting up the competition.

Ishan Kishan, the Jharkhand skipper, smashed a 94-ball 173-run knock in the elite group B match against Madhya Pradesh. His knock included 19 fours and 11 sixes.

173 (94) 🤯

11 sixes and 19 fours 😯



Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan has unleashed himself at the #VijayHazareTrophy 🙌🏻#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/NNC4Osqxw6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 20, 2021

On the other hand, India opener Prithvi Shaw played a 227-run knock against Puducherry. His score of 227 is the highest-ever in the tournament's history. Shaw's knock helped Mumbai amass 457 runs in 50 overs - the highest team total in the tournament's history.

Prithvi Shaw carries his bat for 227*(152) , the highest individual score in the history of the tournament ! What an innings it has been for him. Consistently performing @PrithviShaw ! #VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/nEjY28ZEXC — Arpan (@ThatCricketHead) February 25, 2021

Shaw was dropped from the India Test squad after a dip in form. He would want to pick up from the record-breaking knock and put on a consistent run of performances to make a return to the Indian team.

Mumbai have so far won all of their group stage matches, and are on course to qualify for the knockouts.