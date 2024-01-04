“Delight to watch!” – Virat Kohli’s old tweet for Aiden Markram goes viral after century in IND vs SA 2nd Test

Aiden Markram starred with the bat on Day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, January 4.

The right-handed batter smashed 106 runs off 103 balls, hitting two sixes and 17 boundaries. The 29-year-old kept scoring at one end as wickets continued to fall on the other to ensure the Proteas got to a respectable total.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was seen congratulating Markram for a stellar display with the bat on the bowling-friendly pitch that yielded 23 wickets on Day 1.

Expand Tweet

Following the ton, Kohli’s old tweet praising Markram went viral on X. That old tweet was posted back when Markram smashed 84 against Australia in Cape Town in March 2018. Kohli wrote:

“Aiden Markram is a delight to watch!”

Expand Tweet

India on verge of victory against South Africa in the second Test

India are on the verge of victory against South Africa in the second Test.

Chasing 79, India were 57-2 after 8.3 overs at the time of writing, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the crease. Nandre Burger provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Kagiso Rabada sent back Shubman Gill for 10.

Expand Tweet

Asked to bowl, India bowled out South Africa for 55 in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, returning with career-best figures of 6/15. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar also bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, South Africa bundled out India for 153 after a middle-order collapse. The visitors lost their last six wickets without adding a single run to the scoreboard. Virat Kohli top scored with 46, while India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill chipped in with 39 and 36, respectively.

The Proteas pacers Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets apiece.

In the second innings, South Africa were dismissed for 176 to set a 79-run target for India. Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the India bowlers, finishing with figures of 6/61. Mukesh Kumar bagged two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna settled for one scalp apiece.

Follow the IND vs SA 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App