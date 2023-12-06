"Demerit points and sanctions loading" - Fans slam pitch after 15 wickets fall on Day 1 of BAN vs NZ 2nd Test

Spinners ran riot on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 6.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they failed to register an imposing total and were bundled out for just 175 runs. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips picked up three wickets each, while Ajaz Patel bagged two scalps.

The Blackcaps batters also struggled to get going with the bat, finishing at 55/5 at stumps on Day 1. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam claimed three and two wickets, respectively.

Spinners accounted for 13 out of the 15 wickets that fell on the first day of the Test. Several cricket fans took to social media to slam the pitch prepared by the home side.

Bangladesh gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series following their historic 150-run victory over the visitors in the opening encounter at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Mushfiqur Rahim was involved in an unusual dismissal on Day 1 of BAN vs NZ 2nd Test

Senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim was the top run-scorer on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand. The seasoned campaigner scored 35 runs on the challenging surface.

However, his knock ended with a bizarre dismissal, as he was given out handling the ball in the 41st over of the innings. The right-handed batter defended a delivery off pacer Kyle Jamieson's bowling. Rahim felt that the ball was moving towards the stumps and went on to deflect it with his glove.

Interestingly, replays showed that the ball would not have hit the stumps even if he had not touched it. He became the first-ever Bangladeshi batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

The home team suffered a batting collapse following the wicket. Notably, Rahim delivered a stunning 67-run knock in the team's second innings of the Test series opener against New Zealand.