Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mayank Agarwal and Vidwath Kaverappa lead the charts – Updated after Match 12

Match 10 of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 saw North Zone post 259 on the board in their 50 overs after opting to bat first. The bowlers then failed to defend the total as West Zone chased down the total in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

In Match 11, South Zone bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over East Zone on 229 in 46 overs. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in 44.2 overs to grab their fourth win of the competition.

The North East Zone batters struggled to get going as they got bundled out on 164 as they failed to play their full quota of 50 overs. The Central Zone then got across the line in just 33 overs to win the game by eight wickets.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Mayank Agarwal is the leading run-scorer

South Zone skipper Mayank Agarwal has retained his top spot in the most runs list of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 after the conclusion of Match 12. Chasing 230, Agarwal scored 84 off 88 balls while opening the batter to help his side chase down the total comfortably. He now has 278 runs to his name in four games and sits at the top of the list.

Yash Dubey of Central Zone has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list. He played a well-composed knock of 72 of 91 balls to take his side home against North East Zone. He has taken his tally to 216 and sits below Mayank Agarwal in the most runs list.

Harvik Desai is in rich form with the bat in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The West Zone opener scored 70-ball 56 before getting run out against North Zone on Sunday. He has scored 209 runs in four games and averages 52.25. He is placed third in the most runs charts.

Deodhar Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 12 (Image Courtesy: www.bcci.tv)

Vidwath Kaverappa of South Zone is the leading wicket-taker in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. He picked up two wickets against East Zone, giving away 40 runs in his nine overs, which included two maidens. He now has 11 wickets to his name in the competition and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore sits below his teammate in the list of most wickets. The leg-arm spinner returned figures of 3/45 in his 10 overs against East Zone and has jumped to the second spot in the list of most wickets.

Riyan Parag of East Zone managed to pick only a single wicket in their loss against South Zone. He has nine wickets to his name in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 and follows Sai Kishore in the most wickets charts in the tournament.