Deodhar Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Zone vs South Zone, Match 15

The 13th match of the Deodhar Trophy saw North Zone walk past North East Zone unscathed in Puducherry. In the 14th match, East Zone thumped West Zone to qualify for the final whereas South Zone beat Central Zone in the 15th match of the competition.

With the win, South Zone finished the league stages at the top of the points table. They won all their five games and finished with 20 points to their name. East Zone finished the league stages below South Zone after grabbing their fourth win in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

West Zone managed to win only three games out of five and finished with 12 points to their name. As a result, they failed to qualify for the final. North Zone won two games out of three and finished the competition in the fourth place, with eight points under their belt.

Central Zone struggled in the Deodhar Trophy 2023. They won only a single game and finished at the fifth position in the points table. North East Zone had a miserable season. They failed to win a single game in the tournament and are the wooden spoon holders of the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

South Zone to face East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Thursday

In the 14th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023, East Zone batted first against West Zone and posted a mammoth 319 on the board. This largely was possible due to a scintillating ton from Riyan Parag (102* off 68 balls) and fifties from Kumar Kushagra (53) and Utkarsh Singh (50). West Zone picked up seven wickets in total, with Shams Mulani finishing with three.

Harvik Desai continued his rich form with the bat for West Zone. He scored a run-a-ball 92 at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 162 to lose the game by 157 runs. Manisankar Murasingh picked up a fifer for East Zone to help them qualify for the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

North East Zone opted to bat first and their batters never got going as they got knocked over on 101 in 32.1 overs against North Zone. Mayank Markande emerged as the pick of the bowlers with four scalps.

In reply, Prabhsimran Singh and Himanshu Rana contributed and remained unbeaten on 40 and 52 respectively to North Zone chase down the total in just 12.5 overs and win the game by nine wickets.

The 15th match saw Central Zone batting first against South Zone. Yash Dubey top-scored with 77 to a competitive total of 261 for Central Zone. Mohit Redkar bowled beautifully for South Zone and grabbed three wickets.

Sai Sudharsan of South Zone played a brilliant knock in the chase. He scored 132* off 136 balls to help his side get across the line with 10 balls to spare. He was well-supported by Washington Sundar (43*) and Rohit Rayudu (37), as they finished the league stages on a winning note.