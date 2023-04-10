Deodhar Trophy set to return after 3 years per BCCI's tentative 2023/24 schedule - Reports

One of India's oldest and most prestigious tournaments, the Deodhar Trophy, is set to return to India's domestic calendar as per the BCCI's tentative 2023-24 schedule accessed by the Times of India (TOI). The tournament will return after a three-year hiatus due to Covid and will likely be played from July 24 to August 3.

The 50-over competition will also return to the zonal format, with the six zones set to compete for the title. The tournament's last edition was played in Ranchi in October-November 2019 between India A, India B, and India C. India B defeated India C by 51 runs in the finals.

The List-A domestic cricket tournament, named after D.B. Deodhar, has been played since the 1973-74 season and was played in the zonal format till 2014-15 before moving to the India A, B, and C format.

North Zone have been the most successful team in the Deodhar Trophy, with 13 titles.

Baba Aparajith (India B) was the leading run-scorer, while Jalaj Saxena (India C) was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019-20 edition.

Having the Deodhar Trophy back in the domestic schedule would be beneficial, especially with the ODI World Cup set to take place a few months later in India.

BCCI's tentative schedule for 2023-24 domestic season

As per the BCCI's schedule, the Indian domestic season is expected to start with the Duleep Trophy and culminate with the Ranji Trophy.

As per the BCCI's tentative domestic schedule, the season will get underway with the Duleep Trophy played between June 28 and July 16. Post the Duleep Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, the Irani Cup will be played between Saurashtra and the Rest of India from October 1-5.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20-over competition) will happen in parallel with the 50-over World Cup from October 16 to November 6, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy from November 23 to December 15.

The season will culminate with the all-important Ranji Trophy from January 5 to March 14 (2024).

Defending Champions:

Duleep Trophy: West Zone

Irani Trophy: Rest of India

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh

Tentative Domestic Schedule:

Duleep Trophy: June 28 to July 16

Deodhar Trophy: July 24 to August 3

Irani Cup: October 1-5

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: October 16 to November 6

Vijay Hazare Trophy: November 23 to December 15

Ranji Trophy: January 5 to March 14, 2024

