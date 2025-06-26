"Depends on what number you’re on their priority list" - Prithvi Shaw's cryptic post amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram story amid the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. However, the 25-year-old ended up deleting the story in a few hours.

Shaw is going through a rough patch. The swashbuckling batter's name fetched no buyers at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and he was also dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy teams.

The talented batter's cryptic post read:

"No one is always busy. It just depends on what number you are on their priority list."

Prithvi Shaw made his Team India debut in some style, becoming the youngest Indian batter to hit a century on Test debut. He scored 134 runs off 154 balls against West Indies in Rajkot.

However, failed to make the most of his opportunities after his promising debut and soon fell down the pecking order. The right-handed batter's last appearance in international cricket came on July 25, 2021.

Making his T20I debut, the youngster was dismissed for a golden duck. He made a comeback to the national side after being picked for the Men in Blue's three-match home T20I series against New Zealand but was benched for all three games of the rubber.

"I got distracted during that time" - Prithvi Shaw opens up on getting into wrong company

Prithvi Shaw recently revealed that there was a period when he made some wrong friends who distracted him from cricket. He stated that at the time, his attention shifted from the game, and his practice time also reduced drastically.

Speaking in an interview with News24 Sports, Shaw said:

"Only I know what has happened. I have made many wrong decisions in my life. I feel I started giving less time to cricket. Earlier, I used to bat in the nets for three to four hours, and half of my day used to be spent on the ground till 2023.

"After that, I started considering things that were not that important. I made some wrong friends who started taking me here and there. I got distracted during that time."

Shaw is likely to represent a new state team in the next domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has reportedly granted him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the same.

