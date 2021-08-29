“Despite conditions being suitable for batting on Day 4, England's pacers were top-class” - Inzamam-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has hailed England’s pace bowling attack for their exceptional effort on Day 4 of the Headingley Test against India. Inzamam stated that though conditions favoured batting, England’s bowlers made the ball talk.

Resuming on 215 for 2, India crumbled to 278 all out inside the first session on Saturday to hand England victory by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson was the star performer for England with a five-for while Craig Overton ended with three scalps.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam praised England’s fast bowlers for unsettling India’s batting. He said:

“Full credit to England’s bowlers, they were exceptional at Headingley. Despite conditions being suitable for batting on Day 4, England's pacers were top-class. Their line and length was on the mark and they were rewarded for their consistency. James Anderson may not have picked many wickets but he did not give away any free runs. He kept the Indian batters under pressure throughout and never allowed them to settle. All the England bowler bowled really well. There was plenty of pressure on them in the previous two Tests but they handled it in a commendable manner.”

The former Pakistan batter added that the result of the last two Tests could have a lot to do with how the pace bowlers of the two sides perform. He elaborated:

“Team India’s bowlers too have been fiery and aggressive in the three Tests. India did not play well in the third Test but were impressive in the first two. England came back superbly at Headingley. Looking ahead in this series, both sides have very good fast bowlers. So we can expect great competition going ahead.”

The lanky English pacer wrecked India’s middle order with a fifer at Headingley.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Robinson pic.twitter.com/6h3axD70hd — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

Joe Root lauded England bowlers after Headingley triumph

England captain Joe Root hailed the team’s bowlers after the hosts outshone India by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley. With the win, England also squared the five-match series 1-1.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Root said:

"It was fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on. Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came we took them.”

While Robinson and Overton starred in the second innings, it was James Anderson who set it up for England with three massive scalps on Day 1. Root said about the 39-year-old veteran:

"What he does, why he's the GOAT of Tests. He sets a wonderful tone for the bowling group. At his age, to be as fit as he is, it's wonderful for the others to learn from.”

How good was our bowling in this Test!? 🔥 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 28, 2021

The fourth Test of the India-England series begins at The Oval from September 2.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava