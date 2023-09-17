Mohammed Siraj single-handedly dismantled the Sri Lankan batting line-up with a sensational spell in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday, September 17, at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. In hindsight, it was the only positive for them on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah delivered an early blow by sending Kusal Perera back to the pavilion on the third ball of the match.

Mohammed Siraj then went on a carnage, picking up four wickets in the fourth over to stun the Lankan side.

His swing and pace were too hot to handle for the Sri Lanka batters. He later dismissed Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis to end up with his career-best figures of 6/21.

Inspired by Siraj's phenomenal spell, Team India skittled out Sri Lanka for 50. Openers Shubman Gill (27*) and Ishan Kishan (23*) then finished the formalities in just 6.1 overs.

Fans were ecstatic after witnessing a special spell from Mohammed Siraj. They lauded him by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"This was my best spell" - Mohammed Siraj after his spell in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

At the post-match presentation, Mohammed Siraj stated that he had been bowling well in the last couple of matches and was inducing false shots, but did not get many wickets. He opined that things changed today and he managed to get edges.

"I've been bowling well for the last couple of matches, but was only able to beat the bat. The edges came off the bat today. Tried to hit the areas, the wicket was seaming, but the ball swung a lot today. So I tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible. Planned to pitch the ball up due to the swing, to ensure the catches for the slips and keeper, and that's what happened."

Siraj added:

"Pitch was very good. It was a bit damp, but I managed to execute well. When the bonding between pacers is good, with pressure on one end and wickets being taken on the other, it's helpful. I wanted to save that boundary in that over, I took the four wickets and help my side further. Yes, this was my best spell."