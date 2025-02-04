Devdutt Padikkal hilariously reacts to Mayank Agarwal’s wicket in Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Karnakata captain Mayank Agarwal showcased his bowling skills in the team's final group-stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Haryana. The opening batter dismissed pacer Anuj Thakral in Haryana's first innings and was later involved in a fun social media banter with teammate Devdutt Padikkal over the wicket.

Agarwal, a part-time off-spinner, got Thakral bowled with a tossed-up delivery on the off-stump. The 33-year-old shared a video of the dismissal along with a special message for Padikkal. He wrote:

"This one is for you."

In response to the aforementioned Instagram story, Padikkal cheekily trolled Agarwal by suggesting that it was a "straight ball". Resharing the story, the left-handed batter commented:

"Straight ball."

Screenshot of Devdutt Padikkal's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the match between Karnataka and Haryana ended in a draw, with the latter claiming three points based on first-innings lead. Mayank Agarwal played a 91-run knock in the first innings, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 43 runs each in both the essays.

Karnataka failed to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 knockout round. The side finished their campaign with 20 points from seven matches. Agarwal was the team's second-highest run-getter in the season, amassing 320 runs across 10 innings.

"It has been a season of growth, learning, and the joy of pushing boundaries" - Mayank Agarwal reflects on 2024-25 domestic season

Following the last group stage round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Mayank Agarwal penned a note reflecting Karnataka's domestic season. He emphasized that the team played positive cricket throughout the red-ball competition and praised the youngsters for their fearless approach.

Karnataka's highlight of the season was their Vijay Hazare Trophy victory. Sharing what winning the T20 tournament meant to him, Agarwal wrote on Instagram:

"For me, this season has been about resilience and the willingness to embrace change. It has been a season of growth, learning, and the joy of pushing boundaries. The Vijay Hazare win was not just a trophy for me. Rather, it was our statement as a team, of intent and leading ourselves to gracious victories against all odds."

Agarwal concluded the post by thanking his coaches, teammates and fans for their unwavering support.

It is worth mentioning that Mayank Agarwal won't be seen in action during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction last year.

