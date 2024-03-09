Devdutt Padikkal: Not being able to play due to injury made me realize how much I missed the sport

Team India batter Devdutt Padikkal stated that being out of cricket due to injury for an extended period made him realize how much he loved the sport. He added that he has made a conscious effort to enjoy the game a lot more since his comeback.

With Rajat Patidar being ruled out of the fifth Test against England due to an ankle injury, Padikkal was handed his Test debut. He made a significant impact in his maiden Test innings, scoring a fluent half-century.

The 23-year-old was struggling with an acute intestinal issue in 2022, which also affected his batting form. However, having overcome the tough times, Padikkal made a big impression for Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, which resulted in him getting the Test cap.

Speaking at the end of the second day’s play in Dharamsala, the left-hander reflected on how things have changed since his comeback from a health scare.

"Technically I made a couple of small changes but mentally yes, I made the changes. I wanted to ensure that I enjoy the game a lot more because the last couple of years I couldn't play that often and missing on games made me realize how much I missed the sport," Padikkal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Expand Tweet

The southpaw, who contributed 65 off 103 in India’s first innings, a knock featuring 10 fours and a six, also stressed the importance of discipline to achieve success.

"I have always believed that discipline is key to success in anything that you do. Whether your practice or day-to-day habits or food. I have tried to be disciplined and that was my main goal,” the youngster said.

"During sickness, I couldn't do much but I still wanted to make sure I am not lagging behind in other areas and I continued to work on myself whether mentally or any other small thing," he went on to add.

Padikkal’s fine knock ended when he was bowled by England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who beat the outside edge of the southpaw’s bat and dislodged the stumps.

“First boundary, off the edge, was most enjoyable” - Devdutt Padikkal

At the press conference following the end of the second day’s play, the debutant was asked which of his 10 fours was his favorite. He came up with an interesting reply.

"Every boundary is enjoyable but the first boundary, off the edge, was most enjoyable because those were my first runs in Test cricket (laughs)," he said.

Expand Tweet

While India have gained a huge lead in the fifth Test, Padikkal stated that the hosts are not thinking too far ahead, with regard to the result of the match.

"We haven't discussed and aren't looking so far ahead. We still have two wickets in hand, there is a good partnership going on. So hopefully we can continue to bat and keep getting those runs and lead bigger," he commented.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill hit tons, India ended Day 2 at 473/8, having gained a huge lead of 255 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App