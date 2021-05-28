Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley added to ECB's Match Referee panel 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added former pacers Devon Malcolm and Dean Headley to its panel of match referees. The move is seen as an attempt by the ECB to address its failure to provide opportunities to people of colour in the past.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the two former fast bowlers of African-Caribbean heritage are among the five names added to a "supplementary match referees" panel.

The development comes a few months after John Holder, a former Test umpire, urged for an inquiry after it was revealed that the ECB had not appointed a non-white match official to the first-class list since 1992. Holder also claimed the ECB never appointed a non-white Pitch Liaison Officer, Cricket Liaison Officer, Match Referee, Umpires' Mentor or Umpires' Coach.

Both Malcolm and Headley had decent careers with England and were legends at the domestic level. Malcolm claimed 128 wickets in 40 Tests and 1054 scalps in 304 first-class games. Meanwhile, Headley had 60 wickets in 15 Tests and 466 wickets in 139 first-class encounters. Both Malcolm and Headley took up coaching post retirement.

Headley is set to officiate in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy next week.

Looking to develop and expand our group of officials: ECB

The report also revealed that Sue Laister will become English cricket's first female match referee during the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy clash between Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks at Headingley on Saturday. She was previously the Competitions Officer for Recreational Cricket at the ECB,

ECB Managing Director of County Cricket, Neil Snowball, was quoted as telling ESPNcricinfo:

"I am delighted to announce these appointments as we look to develop, expand and diversify our group of officials. Sue Laister will make history when she becomes the first female Referee this weekend and our five new appointments to the Supplementary Panel bring a further wealth of experience to benefit the men's and women's game."

In another move aimed at inclusivity and diversity, ECB announced that a minimum of 15 percent of umpires on the national panel will be from the Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background by the end of 2021. Currently, this figure stands at 8 percent.

