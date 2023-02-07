"Dhak dhak horela hai" - Top 10 funny memes after the first look of Nagpur pitch surfaces online ahead of 1st Test between India and Australia

The first look of the Nagpur pitch has surfaced online ahead of the much anticipated 1st Test between India and Australia in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy series.

Former cricketers and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness cricketing action between the two top sides, considering their intense rivalry in Test cricket over the last decade.

India managed to gain the upper hand against their rivals in the recent past as they emerged victorious in Australia in 2019 and 2021 and currently hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The hosts also won the series against the Aussies at home in 2017. Australia's last Test series victory in India came back in 2004.

Injuries have dented both sides before the commencement of the series, with several prominent players set to miss one or more Test matches. Star Indian player Rishabh Pant will miss the entire series as he recovers after suffering a car accident last month.

Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for selection for the first two Tests, while Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the first Test. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are doubts for the first half of the series for Australia.

Ahead of the first Test, both Indian and Australian players inspected the pitch in the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Fans also observed the playing surface and took to social media platforms to express their views through hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Le us Indian Fans :- While Seeing This Rank Turner Pitch

Australian players taking the first look at the Nagpur pitch:

"It's pretty dry, particularly at one end, I think it will take a bit of spin" - Steve Smith analyzes the pitch ahead of the 1st India vs Australia Test in Nagpur

Australian vice-captain Steve Smith inspected the Nagpur pitch on Tuesday (February 7) and commented that it was a dry surface. He feels that the left-arm spinners will play a crucial role by exploiting the dry section of the pitch at one end.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 1st Test, Smith said:

"It's pretty dry, particularly at one end, I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There's a section there that's quite dry. Other than that, I can't really get a good gauge on it."

He added:

"I don’t think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. The cracks felt quite loose. I'm not entirely sure – we'll wait and see."

Do you agree with Steve Smith's analysis of the pitch? Sound off in the comments section.

