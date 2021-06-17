DPL 2021: Sabbir Rahman fined for racially abusing Elias Sunny

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has penalised Legends of Rupganj cricketer Sabbir Rahman and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club manager Sultan Mahmud for their involvement in an incident on Wednesday. The duo were fined BDT 50,000 after being found guilty of racist abuse during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) game.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club recently lodged an official complaint against Sabbir Rahman for his racial remarks towards their player Elias Sunny.

On Thursday, the BCB announced the technical committee of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), a BCB wing, and decided to fine Sabbir Rahman and Sultan Mahmud. The virtual hearing included the involved players, club and match officials.

Sabbir Rahman was accused of throwing bricks towards Elias Sunny from outside the field. He was also accused of abusing and using racial slang towards the same player during the match.

Earlier in the tournament, Shakib Al Hasan was banned for three matches for misbehaving with the umpire last week

Sabbir Rahman and Elias Sunny have represented Bangladesh in international cricket. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Elias Sunny said:

“Sabbir started abusing me when I was batting against Rupganj on June 13. I asked him thrice whether he understood what he was saying, but he kept repeating it. I got angry, after which the umpires had to separate us. But he kept calling me “kalo” (black, referring to his skin color) repeatedly from the outfield. We won the match, so I didn’t react too much.

“During today’s (Wednesday’s) match, when we were fielding, Rupganj’s bus had arrived near the BKSP 3 ground. He started teasing me with the same “kalo, kalo”. I didn’t react at first. But shortly afterwards, he threw a stone at me. I maintained the protocol by telling the umpires. The play was stopped for a while. I also spoke to the match referee,” he added.

Sabbir Rahman is not new to controversies. He was banned for six months for abusing a fan on social media and also lost his national contract for physically assaulting a fan during a first-class game in 2018.

During the 2015 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Rahman was fined half of his salary for a severe breach of discipline in the team hotel.

