Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera dropped as Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

Sri Lanka's new selection committee has made eight changes to the squad that finished second from the bottom at the ODI World Cup for the three-match home series against Zimbabwe.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha have been excluded from the squad, along with Chamika Karunaratne and Angelo Matthews. Star spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga returned (subject to fitness) to the roster with the additions of Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Sahan Arachchige.

There was also a recall for Avishka Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Akila Dananjaya to the ODI setup led by newly appointed captain Kusal Mendis.

Chief selector Upul Tharanga addressed the Dhananjaya de Silva exclusion in detail.

"We feel Dhananjaya de Silva can perform better in the top three, where he has time to bat longer. We've spoken to him about this as well and told him that even in club matches he should aim to bat in the top order. So if he is to make it back into the side it'll be in the top three," Tharanga said in a statement.

Dhananjaya had a horrific World Cup, averaging only 20 at a strike rate of 76.08 with the bat and going wicketless at an economy rate of almost seven.

Among the recalled players, Vandersay last played an ODI at the start of 2023, while Akila Dananjaya hasn't featured in the Lankan lineup since 2021.

On the return of Akila, selector Ajantha Mendis said:

"In the last couple of seasons Akila Dananjaya has been picking up wickets, and we also need a backup plan for the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. With the next ODI World Cup in 2027 we need to find a way to give players on the fringes more game time. In domestic cricket the opportunity just isn't there to see him tested like he would be internationally."

Meanwhile, the batting is bolstered by Avishka Fernando's inclusion, with the right-hander likely to partner the reliable Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order. The middle order will consist of Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and new vice-captain Charith Asalanka.

The first of three ODIs will be played at Colombo on Saturday, January 6, with the series followed by three T20Is.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for Zimbabwe series

Kusal Mendis (capt.), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, and Wanindu Hasaranga (subject to fitness).

