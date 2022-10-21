Indian player Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma hilariously mocked Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela in one of her latest social media posts.

As Team India gears up for their high-octane clash against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne, their supporters are preparing to turn up in huge numbers to add to the rivalry in the contest.

The India vs Pakistan match was sold out in the blink of an eye. The additional standing-room tickets were grabbed within minutes of going for sale.

Family members of cricketers, including their spouses, attend matches on most overseas tour and major tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup is no exception.

On October 20 (Thursday), Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree landed in Australia and announced it through her Instagram post, which included a couple of pictures. However, what caught the dancer's followers was the caption of the post, which was deemed as a dig towards Urvashi Rautela.

"My (red heart emoji) led me to Australia. Literally (laughter emoji with tongue out). Got to be there for my man & (Indian flag emoji)," Dhanashree wrote in her caption upon her arrival in Melbourne.

A couple of weeks ago, Urvashi, in a cryptic post, uploaded a picture of herself while sitting in a private jet. She then wrote in her caption:

"Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji)."

The social media post from Urvashi gave a new angle to her controversy with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Many of Pant's followers alleged that the actor was stalking the player who was with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup. However, Urvashi changed the above-mentioned caption on that post with just a couple of emojis.

Pant and Chahal could feature in India's playing XI in their opening game against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage on October 23 (Sunday).

