Dharamsala weather forecast: What are the chances of rain during the India vs England 5th Test?

Team India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test of the series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, starting on Thursday, March 7.

The hosts suffered a shocking defeat in the first Test of the five-match series in Hyderabad. However, they bounced back to win the next three games to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to continue their winning run and end the series 4-1.

This match will mark the 100th Test for off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, who recently became the second Indian to scalp 500 Test wickets, will look to make this encounter memorable.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will also return to the playing XI after missing the fourth Test in a bid to manage his workload. Rajat Patidar, who is under the scanner for lack of form, is likely to retain his place in the side, with KL Rahul out injured.

England, on the other hand, will look to win the last Test and end their campaign on a high. They have made a change to their playing XI from the last game. Ollie Robinson is down with a stomachache and will be replaced by Mark Wood, who would enjoy bowling on a seaming Dharamsala wicket.

According to Accuweather, there is a chance of heavy rainfall on Day 1 of the Test match along with thunderstorms. Showers could also cause delays on Day 2 but the last three days have a very minimal chance of precipitation.

The temperature is likely to be on the lower side, hovering around 8-12 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling could be less than the actual temperature.

IND vs ENG Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, and Gus Atkinson.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Srikar Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, and Mukesh Kumar.

