Dhruv Jurel burns a review after being trapped plumb lbw for 34 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Dhruv Jurel failed to consolidate after getting well-set on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The wicketkeeper-batter was trapped lbw by Jamie Overton, perishing for 34 runs off 46 balls, comprising four boundaries. With the wicket, Overton reduced the visitors to 323/7.The dismissal came in the 77th over of India’s second innings, and the sixth over after tea break. Overton bowled a good length ball on middle and leg. The ball hit the deck and nipped away sharply. Jurel was caught up inside the crease, and the ball beat the outside edge to him on the back pad, just above the knee roll. The right-hander took a DRS review, but the replays showed the ball would've crashed on top of the off-stump.Watch the video below:Dhruv Jurel fails to grab opportunities in Rishabh Pant’s absence in the 5th TestDhruv Jurel failed to grab opportunities with both hands after replacing injured Rishabh Pant in the fifth Test. The 24-year-old returned with scores of 19 and 34 runs in the two innings, respectively. He was batting for the first time in this Test after serving as substitute wicketkeeper as Pant sustained a blow to his finger and foot in the third and fourth Tests, respectively.Meanwhile, Team India are in a commanding position against England in the must-win fifth Test.At the time of writing, the visitors were 354/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (52) and Washington Sundar (15) at the crease. They are currently leading by 321 runs. Gus Atkinson has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with three scalps.Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 118 runs off 164 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries. Akash Deep was equally brilliant for his 66 off 94 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. However, skipper Shubman Gill (11), Karun Nair (17), and KL Rahul (7) departed cheaply.Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer. In reply, England managed 247, gaining a 23-run first innings lead. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged four-wicket hauls.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.