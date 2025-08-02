Dhruv Jurel burns a review after being trapped plumb lbw for 34 in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 02, 2025 21:37 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Dhruv Jurel scored 19 and 34, respectively, in the fifth Test. [Getty Images]

Dhruv Jurel failed to consolidate after getting well-set on Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Saturday, August 2. The wicketkeeper-batter was trapped lbw by Jamie Overton, perishing for 34 runs off 46 balls, comprising four boundaries. With the wicket, Overton reduced the visitors to 323/7.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 77th over of India’s second innings, and the sixth over after tea break. Overton bowled a good length ball on middle and leg. The ball hit the deck and nipped away sharply. Jurel was caught up inside the crease, and the ball beat the outside edge to him on the back pad, just above the knee roll. The right-hander took a DRS review, but the replays showed the ball would've crashed on top of the off-stump.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Dhruv Jurel fails to grab opportunities in Rishabh Pant’s absence in the 5th Test

Dhruv Jurel failed to grab opportunities with both hands after replacing injured Rishabh Pant in the fifth Test. The 24-year-old returned with scores of 19 and 34 runs in the two innings, respectively. He was batting for the first time in this Test after serving as substitute wicketkeeper as Pant sustained a blow to his finger and foot in the third and fourth Tests, respectively.

Ad

Meanwhile, Team India are in a commanding position against England in the must-win fifth Test.

At the time of writing, the visitors were 354/7, with Ravindra Jadeja (52) and Washington Sundar (15) at the crease. They are currently leading by 321 runs. Gus Atkinson has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with three scalps.

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 118 runs off 164 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries. Akash Deep was equally brilliant for his 66 off 94 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. However, skipper Shubman Gill (11), Karun Nair (17), and KL Rahul (7) departed cheaply.

Ad

Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson bagged a fifer. In reply, England managed 247, gaining a 23-run first innings lead. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged four-wicket hauls.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications