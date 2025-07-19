Dhruv Jurel does some keeping drills in Beckenham amid Rishabh Pant's injury concerns ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Indian gloveman Dhruv Jurel was seen practicing his wicketkeeping drills at Beckenham on Saturday, July 19. In a video posted by ESPNCricinfo on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old could be seen working with fielding coach T.Dilip as the visitors geared up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.The Rajasthan Royals (RR) keeper had taken over the gloves in the first innings of the Lord's Test after Rishabh Pant had sustained a finger injury. He kept wickets in the second innings as well, but his glovework had come under the scanner after India conceded 32 extras in England's total of 192 runs.Watch the video of Jurel practicing his wicketkeeping here:Despite the lapses with the gloves, former India opener Aakash Chopra sided with the youngster. Chopra explained how wicketkeeping at Lord's was a tough job with the slope impacting the direction in which the ball moved at the venue.&quot;There is a problem at Lord's. The ball goes in one direction, and then keeps moving in the other direction with the slope. I was seeing deliveries from (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj, the kid was diving, but wasn't able to reach there. The balls were so far away. If the ball had gone past the batter where it finished, you would have said it's a wide,&quot; he said.Ravi Shastri not in favor of Rishabh Pant playing as a specialist batter at Old TraffordRishabh Pant's finger injury at Lord's has put the spotlight on Dhruv Jurel and whether or not he plays as the gloveman in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Former India coach Ravi Shastri said he was not in favor of Pant playing just as a batter.The 63-year-old felt that Pant's injury could only worsen if he fielded. He added that if Pant had sustained a fracture, then he would be better off missing the fourth Test and returning fully fit for the fifth Test match at The Oval.Jurel made his Test debut against England at Ranchi in 2024 and made an unbeaten 39 in the second innings to help the hosts win the game by five wickets.