Dhruv Jurel does some keeping drills in Beckenham amid Rishabh Pant's injury concerns ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:00 IST
England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Dhruv Jurel kept for India after Rishabh Pant's finger injury at Lord's.- Source: Getty

Indian gloveman Dhruv Jurel was seen practicing his wicketkeeping drills at Beckenham on Saturday, July 19. In a video posted by ESPNCricinfo on X (formerly Twitter), the 24-year-old could be seen working with fielding coach T.Dilip as the visitors geared up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

Ad

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) keeper had taken over the gloves in the first innings of the Lord's Test after Rishabh Pant had sustained a finger injury. He kept wickets in the second innings as well, but his glovework had come under the scanner after India conceded 32 extras in England's total of 192 runs.

Watch the video of Jurel practicing his wicketkeeping here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the lapses with the gloves, former India opener Aakash Chopra sided with the youngster. Chopra explained how wicketkeeping at Lord's was a tough job with the slope impacting the direction in which the ball moved at the venue.

"There is a problem at Lord's. The ball goes in one direction, and then keeps moving in the other direction with the slope. I was seeing deliveries from (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Siraj, the kid was diving, but wasn't able to reach there. The balls were so far away. If the ball had gone past the batter where it finished, you would have said it's a wide," he said.
Ad

Ravi Shastri not in favor of Rishabh Pant playing as a specialist batter at Old Trafford

Rishabh Pant's finger injury at Lord's has put the spotlight on Dhruv Jurel and whether or not he plays as the gloveman in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. Former India coach Ravi Shastri said he was not in favor of Pant playing just as a batter.

Ad

The 63-year-old felt that Pant's injury could only worsen if he fielded. He added that if Pant had sustained a fracture, then he would be better off missing the fourth Test and returning fully fit for the fifth Test match at The Oval.

Jurel made his Test debut against England at Ranchi in 2024 and made an unbeaten 39 in the second innings to help the hosts win the game by five wickets.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications