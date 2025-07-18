"It'll only worsen it" - Former coach's huge statement on Rishabh Pant's injury ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reflected on Rishabh Pant's injury before the fourth Test against England. India are in England for a five-match series. The fourth game begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ad

Rishabh Pant sustained a finger injury during the third Test. Dhruv Jurel replaced him as a substitute wicketkeeper. However, Pant batted in both innings. Talking on the ICC Review Podcast, Ravi Shastri reckoned that the left-hander should not play the next Test as a specialist batter.

"I don't think he should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he will have to field. If he fields, that will be worse. With the gloves at least there is some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings in there, then it won't be very good. It'll only worsen the injury," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shastri added that Rishabh Pant's injury must be assessed. He feels that Pant rather rests and comes fully fit for the final Test at The Oval if it is a fracture. While Jurel kept wickets in the third Test, India will not have the same luxury going forward. The left-hander will have to keep and bat.

"You've got to see if it is a break. If it is a break or a fracture, then he rather rests it and comes fully fit at The Oval. He won't get a substitute now. Now they'll know that he has been injured. When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat. He can't do one of the two. It's if it is fully fit. If it is not a crack, I think he'll play. There's still about eight to nine days so it should be okay," Shastri added.

Ad

Pant played a key role with the bat in the third Test. He scored 74 off 112 balls in the first innings. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes. Despite scoring just nine runs in the second innings, he remains a vital asset.

Ryan Ten Doeschate provides key update on Rishabh Pant

Team India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate opened up on Rishabh Pant's injury and his chances of playing the fourth Test. In a press conference, Ten Doeschate revealed that India would not like to keep Pant out.

Ad

"He will bat in Manchester before the Test. I don't think you want to keep Rishabh out of the Test, no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the third Test and it's only going to get easier and easier on his finger. Keeping is obviously the last part of the process to make sure he can keep. We don't want to go through that again, where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings. He rested today, hopefully, he is good to go in Manchester," he said.

Ad

The assistant coach also added that Dhruv Jurel is certainly in the mix. However, if Pant is fit, the left-hander will feature in the fourth Test. The 27-year-old has been in phenomenal form throughout the series.

In six innings from three games, Pant has scored 425 runs at an average of 70.83 with two hundreds and as many half-centuries. He is a crucial part of the batting line-up, being the second-highest run-getter so far behind captain Shubman Gill.

India lost the third Test and are 1-2 down in the series. They are in a must-win situation to keep the series alive. That said, it will be extremely important for Rishabh Pant to play and deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news