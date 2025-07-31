Dhruv Jurel nicks one to slips for 19 immediately after surviving LBW call in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel could not make a massive mark on his return to the playing XI after being dismissed for 19 runs on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England. His sluggish innings came to an end in the final session after he edged a delivery to Harry Brook in the slip cordon at The Oval. Coming into the playing XI as the official replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant following two successive Tests as wicket-keeper replacement, Jurel came out to bat at No.7, following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal. Team India were in trouble on a rain-marred Day 1, reduced to 123-5 in the 40th over on a green top after being put into bat first by stand-in England captain Ollie Pope. Jurel was up against a tough spell of bowling by Gus Atkinson, and took a major risk by shouldering arms against a fourth stump delivery. England launched a massive appeal as the ball struck his pads while he did not offer a shot. Umpire Ahsan Raza immediately raised his finger, while Jurel opted for a review, believing that the ball did not nip back enough to hit the stumps. The wicket-keeper proved to be right as ball tracking showcased that the ball was missing the stumps by a fair margin. However, he failed to make the most of the second life as he chose to cut and slash hard a back-of-the-length delivery, without much room to operate. The thick outside edge flew towards the slip cordon where Harry Brook took a sharp catch to reduce India to 153-6 in the 50th over. Have a look at the dismissal right here: Jurel scored 19 runs off 40 deliveries in his first outing of the tour. The glovesman recorded a couple of boundaries in his innings, and has a critical role to play with the gloves, given how much the ball is moving around in tricky conditions. Karun Nair and Washington Sundar negotiating the final hour of play after Dhruv Jurel's dismissal Washington Sundar comes to the crease as the last recognised batter, with only three seamers to follow, while Shardul Thakur was dropped from the playing XI for Karun Nair. Playing under the lights with the ball still moving around, the pacers continued to make lives difficult for the Men in Blue, aiming to restrict them to a sub-par total in the first innings. At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 169-6 in the 54th over. Karun Nair has made his way to a gritty 32, while the in-form Washington Sundar is holding the other end well so far.